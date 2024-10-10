A Mississippi officer used excessive force against a man he arrested, prosecutors say

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new federal indictment accuses a Mississippi law enforcement officer of using excessive force against a man he arrested in February by striking him with the handgrip of a Taser and kicking him in the head while the man was handcuffed to a bench. Simpson County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Adrian Durr is charged with deprivation of civil rights under color of law. Conviction is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Durr pleaded not guilty during an initial court appearance Thursday. His attorney Michael Cory says Durr is still employed by the sheriff’s department. Both Durr and the man he’s accused of abusing are Black.

