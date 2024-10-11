Skip to Content
A hiker dies in a fall at Arches National Park in Utah

Published 2:40 PM

MOAB, Utah (AP) — A hiker died in a fall on a popular trail at Arches National Park in Utah.

The 68-year-old man from Paramus, New Jersey, fell about 30 feet (9 meters) Tuesday morning, park officials said in a statement.

Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful. The man’s name wasn’t released.

The fall happened near an overlook on Devils Garden Trail, a popular loop in the busy park known for its 2,000 sandstone arches.

It’s the world’s highest concentration of natural arches.

Associated Press

