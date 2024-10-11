Abortion has passed inflation as the top election issue for women under 30, survey finds

A survey has found that abortion has passed inflation to become the top issue in the presidential election for women younger than 30. That’s a key finding of a KFF survey of female voters with results released Friday. About 2 in 5 said abortion was their top concern. That’s twice as many as said it was in a survey of mostly the same voters conducted in May and June. The increase coincides with Kamala Harris replacing Joe Biden as the Democratic candidate. The poll found in both rounds of questioning that inflation was the top concern for women voters in other age groups. The poll conducted Sept. 12 through Oct. 1.

