Hot-air balloon strikes and collapses radio tower in Albuquerque during festival

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a hot-air balloon struck and collapsed a radio tower in Albuquerque, New Mexico, during the city’s famous festival. A spokesperson for the county sheriff’s office says there were no reports of injuries in Friday’s collision. The balloon had three people on board and landed safely in a field after it struck the tower. The balloon took off from a park as part of the 52nd annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. A balloon bumped into a power line earlier this week on the festival’s third day. It left nearly 13,000 customers without power for almost an hour.

