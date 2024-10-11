Montana businessman gets 2 years in prison for role in Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana business owner and supporter of former President Donald Trump has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol that interrupted certification of the 2020 Electoral College vote. Henry “Hank” Muntzer of Dillon was sentenced Thursday. He was arrested two weeks after the siege based on social media posts and videos taken inside the Capitol. He was found guilty in February. Prosecutors say Muntzer spent about 38 minutes in the Capitol and was among the last people to leave. Prosecutors say he was involved in physical confrontations with law enforcement officers near the Senate chamber and in the Capitol Rotunda and resisted efforts to clear the building.

