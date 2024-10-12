1 dead and 9 wounded when groups exchange gunfire after Tennessee university celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say gunfire broke out among a crowd near a Tennessee university celebrating homecoming. They say one person was killed and nine others were injured. A disturbance in a crowd escalated to the shooting Saturday afternoon near Tennessee State University. The university was celebrating homecoming events over the weekend. Metro Nashville Police Commander Anthony McClain said the gunfire didn’t appear to be directly related to the university events. The crowd was in the area where a parade and other festivities had taken place earlier. The football game was taking place in another part of town when the gunfire happened.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.