A vehicle dropping off a shooting victim struck 3 nurses, critically wounding 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a vehicle fleeing a Philadelphia hospital after dropping off a gunshot victim struck three nurses who were trying to treat the patient, injuring one critically. Police say the silver Jeep Cherokee dropped off the victim at Penn Presbyterian Hospital shortly before 4:30 a.m. Saturday and hit the three male nurses as it fled the scene. A 36-year-old nurse was listed in critical condition, while a 37-year-old nurse and 51-year-old nurse were stable. Authorities say the 28-year-old shooting victim arrived with multiple gunshot wounds from a west Philadelphia shooting and may have sustained a head injury from the hit-and-run.

