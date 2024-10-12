Children and adults transported to a Pennsylvania hospital after ingesting ‘toxic mushrooms’

PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania say adults and children were transported to a hospital in Pennsylvania after being sickened by mushrooms. A social media post by a fire station says emergency medical personnel responded to a report around 9:30 p.m. Friday of 11 people becoming ill after ingesting the “toxic mushrooms” in Peach Bottom Township in York County. Emergency units were dispatched from York, Lancaster and Harford counties. WPMT-TV reports Delta-Cardiff Fire Chief Laura Taylor says the adults and children were transported to WellSpan York Hospital in York and were in stable condition.

