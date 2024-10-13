Pennsylvania voters to decide key statewide races in fall election

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania voters this fall will decide three statewide offices in addition to races for U.S. Senate and the presidency. The attorney general oversees hundreds of prosecutors, the auditor general keeps a watch over government agencies and the treasurer handles the state’s money. The attorney general’s race pits Republican York County District Attorney Dave Sunday against Democrat Eugene DePasquale. DePasquale, who is a former auditor general and state representative. Incumbent Republican Treasurer Stacy Garrity is being challenged by Democrat Erin McClelland. And Republican Auditor General Tim DeFoor faces Democratic state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.