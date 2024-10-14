Israeli strike on hospital tent camp kills 4 and ignites a fire that burns dozens

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — An Israeli airstrike on a hospital courtyard in the Gaza Strip early Monday killed at least four people and sent flames sweeping through a packed tent camp for people displaced by the war. Palestinian medics said the attack early Monday left more than two dozen people with severe burns. The Israeli military said it targeted militants hiding out among civilians, without providing evidence. In recent months it has repeatedly struck crowded shelters and tent camps, alleging that Hamas fighters were using them as staging grounds for attacks. The hospital was already struggling to treat a large number of wounded people from an earlier strike on a school-turned-shelter that killed at least 20 people.

