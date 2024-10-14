Kansas tops AP Top 25 preseason men’s basketball poll ahead of Alabama, defending champion UConn

Kansas is No. 1 in the AP Top 25 preseason men’s basketball poll ahead of Alabama and two-time defending national champion UConn. The Jayhawks got 30 of 60 first-place votes while the Crimson Tide received 14 and the Huskies got 11. Houston and Iowa State round out the top five, followed by Gonzaga, Duke, Baylor, North Carolina and Arizona. The Big 12 has half of the top 10 teams but the SEC has the most in the Top 25 overall with nine. That includes No. 16 Arkansas, led by new coach John Calipari, and No. 23 Kentucky, where Mark Pope replaced him.

