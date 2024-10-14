Minnesota city says Trump campaign still owes more than $200,000 for July rally

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — Local officials say former President Donald Trump’s campaign still owes a central Minnesota city nearly $209,000 for services related to a July campaign rally. The Minnesota Star Tribune reports that the bill is for services beyond what St. Cloud normally provides. Expenses include $63,000 for extra police work and traffic control. A request for comment emailed by The Associated Press to Trump’s campaign was not immediately returned Monday. Trump and running mate JD Vance spoke at a hockey arena on St. Cloud State University’s campus July 27.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.