Operator dies and more than a dozen passengers hurt as New Jersey commuter train hits tree

A train operator is dead and more than a dozen passengers injured after a New Jersey Transit commuter train struck a tree on the tracks. New Jersey Transit says the accident occurred shortly after 6 a.m. Monday north of the Roebling Station in Mansfield Township. There were 36 passengers aboard the River Line train. Television news video showed a large piece of the tree under the front of the train. At least 16 people were treated for injuries not considered life-threatening. Service on sections of the train line has been suspended as authorities investigate.

