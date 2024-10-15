2 men charged with 7 Baltimore area homicides in gang case

BALTIMORE (AP) — Officials say two men have been indicted by a Baltimore grand jury and charged with killing at least seven people as suspected hitmen for a gang. Prosecutors said Tuesday that Cornell Moore and Keith Russell would steal cars and use those vehicles to carry out the shootings. They’ve also been linked to three nonfatal shootings and a series of carjackings starting in 2020. In one case from 2022, the men are accused of fatally shooting a man and his pregnant fiancée. Officials say more arrests are expected. Attorneys for Moore and Russell are not yet listed in online court records.

