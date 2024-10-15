Ex-husband of ‘Real Housewives’ star gets seven years for hiring mobster to assault her boyfriend

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The ex-husband of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast member Dina Manzo has been sentenced to seven years in prison for hiring a reputed mobster to assault her boyfriend in exchange for the defendant hosting a lavish wedding reception for the attacker. Fifty-nine-year-old Thomas Manzo, of Franklin Lakes, was also sentenced Tuesday to serve three years of supervised release once he’s freed. Prosecutors say Manzo hired John Perna, whom they described as a Lucchese Crime Family soldier, to commit the July 2015 attack in which the boyfriend was beaten. Perna pleaded guilty in 2020 to related charges and received a 2½-year sentence. He was freed last year. Dina Manzo’s boyfriend is now her husband.

