Kenya’s High Court rejects move to stop deputy president’s impeachment debate

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s High Court has rejected an application by the deputy president’s lawyers to stop the senate from debating an impeachment motion against him after parliament voted to remove him from office last week. Justice Chacha Mwita ruled on Tuesday that parliament will be allowed to proceed with its constitutional mandate and the court won’t “interfere.” Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment motion was approved by a 281-44 vote in parliament last week and forwarded to the senate which will begin hearings on Wednesday. Gachagua is facing impeachment over corruption and other irregularities including allegations that he supported anti-government protests in June. He denies all the charges against him.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.