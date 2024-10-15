Mexican president acknowledges army killings of 3 civilians in a violent border city
Associated Press
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s new president acknowledged Tuesday that three civilians including a child died in two shootouts involving the military last week in a violent border city. But she gave no sign of backing away from the outsized role that she and her predecessor have given to the armed forces. President Claudia Sheinbaum said a soldier was killed in one of the shootouts, as well as two adults and an 8-year-old girl. She said the events on Friday and Saturday are under investigation. Last week, the army was involved in another shooting that killed six migrants and wounded 10.