Michigan is paying $13M after shooter drill terrified psychiatric hospital for kids
Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) — A judge has approved a $13 million settlement in a lawsuit over an unannounced active shooter drill at a Michigan psychiatric hospital for children. The event in 2022 terrified kids and staff and caused them to scramble for cover and call 911. Police apparently didn’t know anything about a drill at Hawthorn Center. Dozens of officers showed up with body armor and high-powered weapons, anticipating the worst. Fifty children each will receive roughly $60,000. About 90 staff members will receive an average of more than $50,000. Two dozen others will get smaller amounts.