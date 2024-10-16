5 big airlines will share new long-haul flights to Reagan National Airport near Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — Five airlines are poised to win permission for new new long-haul flights to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The Transportation Department said Wednesday that it has tentatively awarded room for one daily round-trip flight apiece at Reagan National to Alaska Airlines, American, Delta, Southwest and United. Federal rules limit the number of flights longer than 1,250 miles from Reagan National, which is much closer than Dulles Airport to downtown Washington. But this year, Congress approved five new daily flights at the closer and more crowded airport. The Transportation Department will take public comments before making the flights official.

