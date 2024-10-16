A man has been charged with murder in connection with an Alabama shooting that left 4 dead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been charged in a mass shooting that left four people dead and more than a dozen wounded in the city of Birmingham, Alabama, last month. Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond said Wednesday that 22-year-old Damien McDaniel was charged with one count of capital murder and 17 counts of attempted murder. The shooting took place on Sept. 21. McDaniel is also charged in connection with two other fatal shootings that happened last month.

