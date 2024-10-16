Biden eulogizes Ethel Kennedy as ‘hero’ who put her own stamp on country

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has capped a memorial service for Ethel Kennedy by recalling the wife of the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy as “a hero in her own right.” Biden was joined Wednesday by former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton in speaking at the memorial service. The presence of the three presidents reflected her enormous legacy as a champion of social causes and the nation’s admiration of her resilience in the wake of tragedy. Biden became emotional as he recalled the Kennedy family helping him deal with his own tragedy more than 50 years ago when his wife and daughter were killed in a traffic accident.

