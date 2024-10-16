Kenya’s deputy president pleads not guilty in impeachment process

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s deputy president faces impeachment and pleaded not guilty in a senate hearing Wednesday to all allegations including corruption and support for anti-government protests that saw demonstrators storm the country’s parliament. Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called the allegations politically motivated. He could be the first sitting deputy president impeached in Kenya. The case highlights the friction between him and President William Ruto. Gachagua has said he believes the impeachment process has Ruto’s blessing, and has asked legislators to make their decision “without intimidation and coercion.” Kenya’s senate is expected to vote on the impeachment motion Thursday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.