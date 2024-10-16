One person dies and 2 are missing after a boat with 100 migrants sinks near Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The coast guard in Greece says at least one man has died and another two are missing after a wooden boat carrying 100 migrants sank south of the small southern Greek island of Gavdos. A total of 97 people were rescued by a passing cargo ship and were being taken to the city of Heraklion on the island of Crete. The survivors are 50 men from Pakistan, 39 men and two women from Sudan, five men from Bangladesh and one from Somalia. The boat sank about 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of Gavdos. The incident comes a day after two women and two children died off the eastern Greek island of Kos when a smuggling boat crossing from Turkey capsized.

