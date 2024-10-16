Pro-Israel professor at Columbia barred from campus after harassing and intimidating other employees

NEW YORK (AP) — An outspoken pro-Israel professor at Columbia University has been temporarily barred from campus for harassing and intimidating other employees. University spokesperson Ben Chang says Shai Davidai, a business professor at the Manhattan university, will have to undergo training in order to have his campus access restored. Davidai didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment Wednesday. He said in social media posts that the ban was in response to videos he posted earlier this month confronting university officials during pro-Palestinian demonstrations on campus on the one-year anniversary of Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

