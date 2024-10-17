Big Tech’s power demands mean nuclear is getting a fresh look from electricity providers

NEW YORK (AP) — Nuclear power is garnering renewed attention amid growing demand for power and cleaner energy. The power source has seen a resurgence as nations focus on reducing emissions in an effort to combat climate change. At the same time, the technology sector’s energy needs are growing in the form of data centers to power advances in artificial intelligence. Those factors have prompted companies and governments to look more closely at a power source that seemed unpopular because of its potential hazards only a few decades ago.

