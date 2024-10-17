Canadian former Olympic snowboarder wanted in US drug trafficking case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former Olympic snowboarder for Canada has been charged with running a drug trafficking ring that authorities say shipped vast amounts of cocaine across the Americas and killed several people. The FBI said Thursday a $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and extradition of Ryan James Wedding. Wedding is a Canadian citizen who was living in Mexico and is considered a fugitive. He’s charged in the United States with running a criminal enterprise, murder and conspiring to distribute cocaine. Another 15 people were charged in connection with the alleged drug ring and a dozen have been arrested.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.