Meta lays off staff at WhatsApp and Instagram to align with ‘strategic goals’

Meta says it has laid off some employees, including staff at WhatsApp And Instagram, to realign its resources with its “strategic goals.” A Meta spokesperson confirmed in a statement that some teams were making changes to align with their long-term goals and location strategy. The Verge, who first reported the layoffs, said cuts were made across teams that include messaging service WhatsApp and Instagram and Meta’s virtual reality technology unit Reality Labs.

