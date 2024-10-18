Skip to Content
49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall will make his debut 50 days after being shot in the chest

By
Published 4:14 PM

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall will be activated and make his NFL debut against Kansas City 50 days after he was shot in the chest. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Pearsall made it through his first week back at practice with no issues and will officially be taken off the non-football injury list. Shanahan didn’t know how long Pearsall would take to get up to speed but was pleased with what he saw during the week of practice for him to play Sunday against the defending champion Chiefs at home.

Associated Press

