An off-duty police dispatcher shot himself in the hand and a passenger’s wallet stopped the bullet

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — Police say an off-duty dispatcher for a Long Island police department accidentally shot himself in the hand while he was unloading his gun in a moving car. They say the bullet lodged in the wallet of a passenger in the vehicle. The dispatcher for the Southampton Village Police was charged with reckless endangerment this week. That’s more than a month after the Sept. 14 shooting. Police say the Southampton dispatcher owned the gun legally. They say it went off as he was trying to clean it. The dispatcher did not return a phone message seeking comment Friday.

