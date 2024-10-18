GOP lawmakers seek investigation of consulting firm over its work in China

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of Republican lawmakers is demanding a federal investigation into the U.S. consulting firm McKinsey over its work with the Chinese government and state-owned enterprises. The letter dated Thursday asks the Justice Department to investigate if McKinsey’s $480 million contracts with the Defense Department comply with federal law when the consulting firm also advised China’s national and provincial governments and state-controlled businesses. McKinsey declined to comment on the letter but has in the past defended its practices in China. It says it follows the “most rigorous and comprehensive client service policy in our industry” and that it doesn’t work for the Chinese Communist Party or the central government.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.