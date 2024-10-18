Judge tells Florida’s top doctor not to threaten TV stations over abortion-rights ads

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A judge has ordered Florida’s surgeon general from making further threats against TV stations over an abortion-rights ad they’ve been running. A group campaigning for a ballot measure to add abortion rights to the state constitution sued earlier this week over letters officials in the state’s health department sent to TV stations. The letters sent Oct. 3 claim the ads had dangerous and false information about state law and that the department could initiate criminal charges. A federal judge on Thursday blocked the head of the department from taking any more action on the matter while the case moves ahead in court.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.