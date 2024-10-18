Jury paves the way for 2 Live Crew to retake control of records that changed hip-hop

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A decision by a Florida jury is paving the way for the surviving members of 2 Live Crew to retake control of much of their iconic discography, following a yearslong copyright dispute. The group’s provocative work — and the court challenges around it — helped redraw the legal landscape around what hip-hop could be and shattered limits on free speech in the genre. For decades, the hip-hop legends of 2 Live Crew haven’t had legal control over their albums, after giving up their rights to the records in bankruptcy proceedings in the 1990s.

