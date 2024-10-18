Kentucky men charged in conspiracy to smuggle handguns to Iraq by hiding them in cars

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have accused four Kentucky men of plotting to smuggle dozens of handguns to Iraq inside the panels of two cars. Federal agencies say the Louisville men were arrested earlier this month after a multiagency investigation. The Justice Department says three of them allegedly bought the firearms at gun shops and gun shows and delivered them to a fourth man who arranged their shipment, which was intercepted in January. They say 38 handguns and magazines hidden inside the panels of a Kia Forte and a Hyundai Elantra were seized. The Louisville Courier Journal reached lawyers for two of the men, who declined comment.

