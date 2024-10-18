Maine man made homemade bombs and dropped some from drones, officials say

WOODLAND, Maine (AP) — Law enforcement officials say a Maine man dropped homemade explosives from drones near homes in a dispute rooted in local politics. Joshua Brydon, of Woodland, appeared in court this week on charges including arson, attempted arson, stalking and criminal use of explosives. No one was hurt. Court records indicate Brydon targeted people who had taken issue with a former member of the Woodland Select Board or with his father-in-law, the town’s road commissioner. His attorney didn’t immediately return a phone message seeking comment Friday. Court records say Brydon was arrested following an 18-month investigation that included seizing drones and homemade explosive materials.

