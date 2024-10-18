Together they’ve been in office more than 70 years. Now their races could help swing House control
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — One is the longest-serving woman in congressional history. The other is dean of the Republican delegation from California. Together, they have more than seven decades of experience serving in Congress. And both are in what could be the fight of their political lives. The list of competitive House races in next month’s election is filled with freshmen and two-term representatives. Reps. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, and Ken Calvert, R-Calif., are not in that category. The two have seen their districts redrawn to become more competitive and have drawn tough opponents. How they fare will help determine which party controls the House next year.