US laments ‘disappointing’ Swiss decision not to fully adopt latest EU sanctions against Russia

GENEVA (AP) — The United States says it is disappointed with a decision by the Swiss government not to adopt all measures in the latest round of European Union sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine. The Swiss Federal Council this week decided to adopt “most of the measures” included in the latest EU sanctions. Switzerland isn’t one of the bloc’s 27 member countries but has largely hewed to its sanctions against Russia since its full-scale invasion of Ukriane in 2022. US ambassador to Switzerland Scott Miller said Switzerland’s decision not to adopt all of the 14th round of EU sanctions was “disappointing.”

