Walmart reaches settlement deal for shareholder lawsuits over its handling of opioids

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart says it has reached a proposed settlement pact related to three lawsuits filed by shareholders on behalf of the company over the handling of prescription opioids. According to the terms of the settlement that were disclosed in a regulatory filing Friday, insurance carriers would pay Walmart $123 million, excluding any attorneys’ fees and litigation expenses awarded by the court to the plaintiffs’ counsel. The nation’s largest retailer would also maintain some corporate governance practices for at least five years. The settlement doesn’t offer any admission of liability by Walmart. It’s subject to court approval..

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.