Wisconsin voters consider constitutional amendment barring noncitizens from voting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin voters will have to make another choice after casting their ballots for president in November — whether to explicitly bar non-U.S. citizens from voting. Republican legislators are asking voters for permission to amend the state constitution to clearly prohibit foreign nationals from voting in any election held in the state. The constitution currently permits every U.S. citizen to vote in the state. The amendment would tweak that language to say only U.S. citizens can vote in the state. The GOP has been pushing similar constitutional amendments in multiple states after some municipalities decided let foreign nationals vote in local elections.

