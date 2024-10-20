Calmer weather helps contain Oakland, California, fire that forced evacuations
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Firefighting crews took advantage of calmer weather Sunday to increase containment of a small wildfire in Oakland, California, that burned two homes. Erratic winds previously forced more than 500 people to evacuate. Most residents were allowed to return home Saturday but a handful of evacuation orders remained in place for a hillside neighborhood where firefighters were still dousing hotspots. The blaze was 70% contained Sunday morning. Flames erupted Friday afternoon and were fed by a major “diablo wind,” the notorious autumn phenomenon known for its hot, dry gusts. Red flag warnings for increased fire danger expired Saturday and conditions eased further throughout the weekend.