Rwanda says no community transmission of Marburg virus, with zero new infections in recent days

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Rwanda’s health minister said Sunday that an outbreak of the Marburg virus is not spreading in the country, citing the absence of new infections or deaths in the past six days. Sabin Nsanzimana told reporters in Kigali, the Rwandan capital, that there was no community transmission and all positive cases have come from the list of known contacts. Identifying and isolating people exposed to contamination is key to stopping outbreaks of viral hemorrhagic fevers like Marburg. Rwanda has documented 1,146 contacts. Nsanzimana spoke alongside the World Health Organization director-general, who praised Rwanda’s efforts. Rwanda announced the outbreak on Sept. 27 and has so far reported 15 deaths.

