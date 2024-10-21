Arizona official who delayed 2022 election certification pleads guilty

PHOENIX (AP) — One of two rural Arizona county supervisors who faced criminal charges for refusing to canvass the 2022 midterm results pleaded guilty on Monday to a misdemeanor count of failing to perform her duty as an election officer. Cochise County Supervisor Peggy Judd entered the plea under an agreement reached in Maricopa County Superior Court. Judd and fellow Republican board member Tom Crosby had sought a hand count of all the county’s ballots amid rampant conspiracy theories about the integrity of the vote and chaotic public hearings. Crosby still faces trial in the case in January and is running for reelection

