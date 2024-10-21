Kaiser mental health workers go on strike in Southern California over staffing, workloads

LOS ANGELES (AP) — More than 2,400 Kaiser Permanente psychologists, therapists, social workers and other mental health workers in Southern California have begun an open-ended strike over increased workloads and staffing shortages. The workers’ union say the increases have created a “substandard” system of care. The National Union of Healthcare Workers is negotiating a new contract with the Oakland-based health giant. It says the strikers demand Kaiser hire more people to ease the burden put on the current staff. Kaiser says Monday that the union has been “slow-walking” negotiations, despite the strong proposals the health care company has put on the table. Picket lines are up in Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and San Diego counties.

