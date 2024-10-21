King Charles III’s Commonwealth visit to Samoa will highlight climate change … and dance

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III should be prepared to dance when he visits Samoa this week. The Pacific Island nation’s honorary consul made sure of that when he visited St. James’ Palace recently wearing nothing but a bark cloth wrap and a necklace historically worn by orator chiefs. Charles grinned while gamely trying to follow along as the consul moved through the steps of a traditional dance. Charles is traveling to Samoa for a meeting of top government officials from each of the 56 independent nations that make up the Commonwealth. The king is its symbolic head. Climate change will top the agenda.

