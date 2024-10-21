Police in Mozambique fire tear gas at opposition politician as post-election tensions soar

MAPUTO, Mozambique (AP) — Police in Mozambique have fired tear gas at the country’s leading opposition politician and supporters as he spoke with reporters. The country is on edge following a disputed Oct. 9 election and the slaying of two senior opposition figures over the weekend. Venancio Mondlane was the main challenger to the longtime ruling party in the presidential election. He was giving interviews on a road in the capital near the spot where his lawyer and another prominent opposition figure were killed. Mondlane had called for a nationwide shutdown while alleging election fraud, and his lawyer was closely involved in preparations to challenge results.

