Pro-Palestinian protesters arrested after occupying building at University of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Some pro-Palestinian protesters have been arrested at the University of Minnesota after they briefly occupied an administrative building. Campus officials issued an alert for people to leave the building Monday afternoon. An organizer with the university’s chapter of Students for a Democratic Society said about 30 protesters from the group had occupied Morrill Hall. A larger group was gathered outside. The group renamed the building “Halimy Hall” after a young Palestinian TikTok creator who died in an apparent Israeli airstrike. They were demanding that the university divest from Israel and repeal its political neutrality agreement. A university spokesperson did not immediately respond to a query about the arrests.

