Researcher identifies enslaved people she believes are buried at planned Louisiana plastics complex

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — A genealogist spent years scouring historical records to trace the lives and establish the identities of enslaved people she believes are buried on the grounds of Taiwan-based Formosa Plastics Group’s $9.4 billion facility in southeast Louisiana. A report from genealogist Lenora Gobert says enslaved people named Stanley, Harry, Simon, Betsy and Rachel died at the former plantation now converted to Formosa’s plastics site. Gobert believes they are likely buried on its grounds. The genealogist’s report was published by two local environmental and community groups. A representative from Formosa said the company is “respectfully protecting” the remains. But community activists are skeptical of its intentions.

