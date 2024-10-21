Russia investigates the claimed shoot-down of a cargo jet in Sudan’s Darfur region

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Russia says it is investigating the claimed shoot-down of a cargo jet by Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Darfur. The message Monday from Russia’s Embassy in Khartoum comes after videos circulated online suggesting a cargo jet had been downed in Sudan’s Malha region near the border with Chad. The embassy’s message said Russians may have been on board. The paramilitary force known as the RSF has been at war with the Sudanese army since April 2023. A request to the RSF for comment was not immediately returned. However, the paramilitary force claimed in a statement it shot down a “foreign warplane” that had been aiding the Sudanese military.

