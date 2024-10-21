Tourists return to NYC’s Vessel sculpture after it reopens with netting to prevent deaths

NEW YORK (AP) — A building-sized sculpture popular with tourists in Manhattan is open again with new safety features meant to prevent people from jumping off its viewpoints. Security guards and floor-to-ceiling mesh barriers now prevent people from doing so. The hollow, basket-shaped structure had been closed since 2021. The 150-foot sculpture opened in 2019 as the centerpiece of the Hudson Yards development on Manhattan’s West Side. The Vessel drew crowds of tourists, but was closed to the public in 2021 after several people took their own lives by jumping off the structure. Tickets for the attraction are $10. It’s free for New Yorkers on Thursdays.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.