White House: Biden ‘deeply concerned’ about release of documents on Israel’s possible attack plans

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House national security spokesman John Kirby says President Joe Biden is “deeply concerned” about the release of classified documents on Israel’s preparation for a potential retaliatory attack on Iran. U.S. officials confirmed on Saturday that the administration is investigating an unauthorized release of classified documents that assess Israel’s plans to attack Iran. Kirby said on Monday that the administration was still not certain if the classified information that became publicly disclosed was leaked or hacked. Kirby added that administration officials “don’t have any indication at this point that there’s an expectation that there’ll be additional documents like this finding their way into the public domain.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.