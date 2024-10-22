Trump denigrates Harris as ‘lazy,’ invoking a racist trope against Black people

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump criticized Democratic nominee Kamala Harris with a word long used to demean Black people. Speaking Tuesday in Florida, Trump noted that Harris did not have public events scheduled and called her “lazy as hell.” Harris was spending Tuesday in meetings in Washington, D.C., and was scheduled to sit for recorded interviews with Telemundo and NBC to air Tuesday evening. The former president has questioned the work ethic of various opponents throughout his career. He has also engaged in questioning people’s racial backgrounds — including Harris’ — and used racist and racially driven attacks.

